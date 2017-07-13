Princess Diana’s Audi Is Going to Auction at Churchill’s Birthplace

An Audi loaned to Princess Diana is coming to an auction this weekend at Coy’s Auction in the glorious setting of Blenheim Palace—birthplace of Winston Churchill. Maybe there will even be a Bulldog wearing a Union-Flag waiting at the entrance to greet guests.

The car in question is a 1994 Audi Cabriolet that was loaned to Diana by an Audi dealership and was previously featured in various newspaper and magazine articles. The car is expected to fetch around $50,000. A quick eBay browse shows that a few equivalent examples—without the whole royal thing—have gone for around $3,000. Is the Diana connection really worth paying 15-plus times as much?