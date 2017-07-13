BMW Is on a Roll With Best-Ever Half-Year Global Sales

In just six months, BMW has sold 1,220,819 cars—an average of almost five cars a minute, 24 hours a day, for six months, according to a press release the automaker posted Wednesday. That's a record for the company and one that cements it as "the world’s leading premium car company," according to Dr. Ian Robertson, Member of the BMW AG Board of Management. To what can we attribute this most recent success?

Firstly, the not so good stuff—Europe is pretty stagnant for BMW, not seeing any particular growth from last year, especially in its home market of Germany. There, the automaker actually performed slightly worse than in the same period 12 months ago. In America, sales for BMW have similarly shrunk slightly in the last 12 months.

BMW has had more luck in other parts of the world, though. Asian and Latin American sales are up more than 15 percent compared to the same period in 2016, and combined, they account for more than a third of total global sales.

BMW is keen on promoting the massive growth in its electric vehicle sales—a direction it will continue to push worldwide from now on. The Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is its latest electric offering, and a bit of a mouthful too.