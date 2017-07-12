Volvo Semi Trucks to Receive Semi-Autonomous Features and Apple Carplay

Tesla and other auto companies are making huge strides towards fully autonomous commercial cars, but what about trucks? The New York Times published an article in 2014 about the huge hazard truck drivers become when they lose sleep, and the problem still hasn't been fixed. This year some of the biggest names in the car industry are working to alleviate this problem and develop self-driving trucks to move cargo faster and reduce accidents involving semi-trucks. Volvo is one of the leaders in this endeavor, and its vehicles are now more advanced than ever.

According to The Verge, Volvo's brand new VNL semi-truck series will feature the most cutting-edge technology the company can offer. The trucks aren't fully self-driving yet, but all new Volvo semis will come equipped with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and many other safety features in Volvo's Advanced Driver Assist Systems. This makes Volvo the first and only company to offer this technology as standard on its semis. These features will go a long way in negating deadly rear-end collisions caused by semi-trucks and make the highways that much safer.

The VNL series will also have an optional larger seven-inch infotainment with Apple Carplay, allowing for more hands-free smartphone usage without taking truckers' eyes off the road, according to The Verge.

The king of safety is still working tirelessly to make cars and trucks safer and hopes to wipe out truck crashes caused by driver error completely.