You Can Now Get a Tattoo With Ink Made From an Indian Motorcycle Burnout

Indian Motorcycles has taken the connection between tattoos and motorcycling to the next level with a new kind of tattoo ink.

Former freestyle motocross competitor Carey Hart performed a massive burnout with his Indian Hooligan flat track racer outside of Los Angeles, California that is now a part of him. Nocturnal Ink co-founder Franco Vescovi figured out a way to use the burned rubber from Hart’s burnout as a base for tattoo ink. He separated the carbon from the rubber and used it as a pigment in a small supply of black ink. They made very sure to remove all toxins to ensure this ink was safe for human skin.

Hart got his son’s name “Jameson” tattooed on his neck with the ink made from his burnout. If you act fast, you can get a tattoo of your very own with this one-of-a-kind ink from a participating tattoo parlor. The Indian ink is being used by Vatican Studios in Lake Forest, California and a Hart and Huntington Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas, Orlando, Niagara Falls, or Nashville. Once this batch of ink is gone, it’s gone forever.

“There is definitely a connection between riding and tattooing for me,” Hart said in the video below. “My entire family is bonded by motorcycles. I’m a third generation motocrosser, myself… It’s pretty cool to be the first person that has their motorcycle tattooed in their skin.”

If you got a tattoo made from ink that came from a burnout, what would you get?