Top 10 Most Stolen Cars of 2016

The 2016 “Hot Wheels” list has just come out from the National Insurance Crime Bureau with statistics about America’s most stolen cars. We have not only the top 10 most stolen cars in the US, but you can look up the most stolen cars in your home state.

There aren’t a lot of big surprises here. The cars on the national top 10 list are very common cars which, by default, are more likely to be stolen because of their abundance in any given parking lot. Here are the national top 10:

Honda Accord - 50,427 total thefts Honda Civic - 49,547 total thefts Ford Pickup (Full Size) - 32,721 total thefts Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) - 31,238 total thefts Toyota Camry - 16,732 total thefts Nissan Altima - 12,221 total thefts Dodge Pickup (Full Size) - 12,128 total thefts Toyota Corolla - 11,989 total thefts Chevrolet Impala - 9,749 total thefts Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee - 9,245 total thefts

Honda is the big loser with just shy of 100,000 stolen cars in America with just the mid-size Accord and compact Civic. Full-size trucks from the American big three are probably stolen a lot because carjackers aren’t immune to America’s thirst for trucks. What’s curious is that the Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee are lumped together considering they’re different models with different platforms.

If you own one of the cars on this list or on the list for your home state, there are a few things you can do to protect your car from theft. Do the obvious stuff like locking your car, even when it’s in the garage. If you want to take car theft security a step further, add kill switches and fuel cut-offs that will make your car harder to steal. One of the most effective ways to secure your vehicle is adding a tracking device that will make it easy for the police to find your car if it gets stolen.

Did your vehicle make the list? Check out the full report here.