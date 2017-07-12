2018 Suzuki GSX-S Line Comes to Dealers This Month

A new member is being added to the Suzuki GSX-S family for the 2018 model year. Luckily, we don’t have to wait until 2018 to take it for a ride. These bikes will be in showrooms by the end July.

For those unfamiliar with the GSX-S, it’s a naked or “street fighter” version of the ubiquitous GSX-R sportbike. It ditches much of the plastic bodywork in favor of a more stripped-down look with more upright ergonomics.

But Suzuki just brought back the beloved SV650, why do they need more naked bikes? The naked segment has been growing in popularity over the past few years. They offer something a little different that isn’t a cruiser and isn’t a “crotch rocket.” Riders are attracted to the idea of a sportbike with upright ergonomics for greater comfort on long rides. The GSX-S line is a sportier, inline-four alternative to the middleweight V-twin SV650.

According to Motorcycle.com, updates for 2018 include a new back-torque limiting clutch for smoother shifting and an improved better brake setup. The new bike is called the GSX-S1000Z which adds a blacked-out aesthetic on both the frame and the bodywork giving this street fighter a more aggressive look. Returning are the regular GSX-S1000 ABS and the fully faired GSX-S1000F which serves as a big sport touring bike.

Reviews have been mixed on the GSX-S since it came out in 2015. It’s been praised for being a more comfortable GSX-R with similar performance, but criticized for falling short of the growing competition in naked sportbikes against rivals like the Yamaha FZ-09 and the upmarket Ducati Monster. Here’s hoping the performance boost and new clothes are enough to keep this street fighter in the ring.