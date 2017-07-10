Video Reportedly Shows College Administrator in Hit and Run With Cyclist

Greg Goodman and his friend Tyler Noe took a bike ride over the weekend along the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile long National Parkway that stretches from Mississippi to Nashville, Tennessee. Goodman strapped his GoPro onto his helmet before taking off that morning with his friend and off they went. Unfortunately, during that time, Noe reportedly experienced something that most cyclists hope to never encounter—a high-speed hit and run.

Before we continue, let's clear the air—there's a lot of historic tension between cyclists and drivers, something clearly evident on Goodman's Facebook post. Before blame is passed back and forth, it is important to point out that cyclists have right of way on the entire parkway, and vehicles are to change lanes when passing over the entire two-lane stretch.

A horn can be heard blaring shortly before a white Ford F-150 moves to the other lane. Only seconds later, the suspect's car, which appears to be a Volvo XC90 (not a Tesla on autopilot like some fear), mows down the cyclist while halfway in the lane. The alleged suspect was later identified as the dean of students at the University School of Nashville, which may have been easy for police to spot, considering the University stickers on the rear of the car, according to WKRN.