Video Reportedly Shows College Administrator in Hit and Run With Cyclist
A clip captured by one of the cyclists shows the accident on camera.
Greg Goodman and his friend Tyler Noe took a bike ride over the weekend along the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile long National Parkway that stretches from Mississippi to Nashville, Tennessee. Goodman strapped his GoPro onto his helmet before taking off that morning with his friend and off they went. Unfortunately, during that time, Noe reportedly experienced something that most cyclists hope to never encounter—a high-speed hit and run.
Before we continue, let's clear the air—there's a lot of historic tension between cyclists and drivers, something clearly evident on Goodman's Facebook post. Before blame is passed back and forth, it is important to point out that cyclists have right of way on the entire parkway, and vehicles are to change lanes when passing over the entire two-lane stretch.
A horn can be heard blaring shortly before a white Ford F-150 moves to the other lane. Only seconds later, the suspect's car, which appears to be a Volvo XC90 (not a Tesla on autopilot like some fear), mows down the cyclist while halfway in the lane. The alleged suspect was later identified as the dean of students at the University School of Nashville, which may have been easy for police to spot, considering the University stickers on the rear of the car, according to WKRN.
"Three hours ago this person intentionally hit my friend Tyler Noe on Natchez Trace. We had a witness behind us who said he has seen this same Volvo try to hit someone else last week," Goodman said on Facebook. "Tyler is at the hospital and doing ok. He is one TOUGH DUDE!"
The suspect failed to stop after hitting the cyclist to ensure he was okay. Luckily, Noe was able to stand and reportedly only had some bumps and scratches after leaving the hospital. Given that the offence occurred on a nationally-governed stretch of road, the suspect could face federal charges, according to WKRN.
Though the driver was clearly in the wrong, cyclists are required to ride single file on the road, so it appears that the event itself is a double-edged sword with placing blame. Hopefully one day through technology these types of problems can be avoided.
