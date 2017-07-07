How Manufacturers Sell Unwanted Off-Lease Cars
As sedan values plummet, automakers look for creative ways to avoid losing money on them.
In theory, a customer only pays for the car's depreciation during the time they have it, which is one reason why lease payments are typically less than loan payments. But due to their general unpopularity, sedans have depreciated more than predicted, which means the manufacturer may lose money not only on the lease but also the sale of the car afterwards. Manufacturers are getting more creative with their solutions to this problem.
More and more off-lease cars are getting reconditioned or repainted, whether they need it or not, to compare more favorably against comparable cars that have not had this treatment, according to Automotive News. This practice is nothing new, but more and more people are taking advantage of it to give their cars the edge when it comes to auction and resale. The report states that manufacturers are more willing than ever to spend $500 on reconditioning a car to improve its value by $750. This makes the manufacturer basically no money but helps make sure their cars get sold over competitors who don't do this.
Another interesting tactic is taking off-lease cars from where the market is flooded to other parts of the country where they will sell at a higher price. A vast amount of pricing data is now available that wasn't during the last market downturn. As a result, it's easy for manufacturers to determine that a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is worth 9 percent more than the national average in Memphis, Tennessee, and 9 percent less than the average in Miami, Florida, to use the example given by Automotive News. Therefore it makes sense to ship an off-lease Malibu from Miami to Memphis to sell for more money.
The entire article is worth a read. Though it's not quite a case of desperate times calling for desperate measures, auto manufacturers are already preparing creative and unique ways to sell certain off-lease cars despite their drop in popularity.
- RELATEDHateful Birds Blocked This Smart Car at AuctionLast Thursday, 36 out of 37 Smart Electric Drives were sold at a dealer auction. Guess which one was too crappy to be bought?READ NOW
- RELATEDTurbodiesel-Swapped VW Caddy Up for AuctionThe only way this car could be more '80s is if it had an AMC-esque Levi's interior.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Teenager Is Auctioning Off Her Virginity to Buy a New CarThe online bidding starts at about $112,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen France Has Been Lying About Their Sales Figures For YearsVW France head Jacques Rivoal has reportedly quit over... "strategic differences."READ NOW
- RELATEDDid the Dodge Demon Help the Challenger Beat Mustang and Camaro in June Sales?The Challenger beat the Mustang and Camaro for the first time in seven years....right after the Demon debuted. Coincidence?READ NOW