McLaren Opens Heritage Exhibit at Car Museum in the Netherlands

To some, McLaren may not have the legacy that Ferrari has behind it, but the British sports car manufacturer has rapidly grown into a key player in the exotic car world. The recent formation of the McLaren Group showcased how committed the company is to growth. Despite being only six years old, McLaren Automotive already has an impressive lineup of production cars and keeps adding more to the fleet. So is it too soon to celebrate McLaren's heritage, or is this a toast to the company's future in the industry?

McLaren Automotive announced Thursday that it is opening an exhibit at the Louwman Museum in The Hague, Netherlands. This celebration of the company's heritage will be on display until August 27th and is a must-visit for car enthusiasts exploring Europe. McLaren has donated 16 cars to the museum, including a P1 GTR, 675LT, and MP4-12C 50th Anniversary Edition. The exhibit also has a slew of McLaren Formula 1 cars on display, which date back to McLaren's formation in the 1970s. All of these F1 cars have a racing history and have been driven by great names such as Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna.

The exhibition also showcases the initial success of McLaren's ambitious "Track22" plan, which is a program to add 15 more models to the McLaren lineup by 2022. This plan starts with the 720S, which has already had plenty of preorders. We're excited to see what insane machine McLaren can come up with next.