Ohio Ford Dealership Is Selling 10-Second Mustangs for $60,000

If you're a muscle fan in mid-Ohio, Lebanon Ford is your friend. The dealership is known for its dirt-cheap dragster Mustangs which range from 550-1,200 HP, all for less than Ford would sell you one even if it wanted to. Ridiculous bargains include a 727 pony 'Stang for just $39,995, and now, the dealer has ushered in a new purpose-built machine that was developed for more than just blowing the doors off of interstate traffic. The LFP 10 is a $60,000 bruiser that will run 10.5-second quarter miles all day long, according to the dealership, and it can be yours for $25,000 less than a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Sound good?

Of course it does. It's got 700 horsepower on tap thanks to a Stage 2 Roush Supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors, a high-flow air intake, an ECU tune, a bigger oil pump, and improved cooling system. And before you say anything—yeah, we get it. That's 100 HP less than the evil-spirited Dodge, but you have to wonder, are those two worth the price of a new Volkswagen GTI? Maybe not.

You do lose one other thing in comparison to the Dodge; a warranty. Since these are all aftermarket parts fitted to a car that was sold to Lebanon Ford as a production model, you'll have to deal with it if you've got any problems. The dealer promotes the fact that the kit is exceptionally well put together, so hopefully, it won't fall apart as soon as it leaves the lot.