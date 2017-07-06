The 475-HP Dodge Durango SRT Will Start at $62,995
It undercuts the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT by $3,900.
We've already written about the ridiculousness that is the Dodge Durango SRT—a three-row SUV with 475 horsepower. It's ludicrous, and we love it for that. Dodge announced Thursday that this magic bus can be yours for just $62,995. That's less than the similar Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which starts at $66,895.
The Durango SRT doesn't skimp out on features, though. You still get the same 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 (Dodge would prefer that you call it a 392) and eight-speed automatic transmission as the Grand Cherokee SRT, which will get you down the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds. Dodge did not say how fast the Durango SRT will get through the pick-up line at school, but the aggressive exterior styling makes it look fast even in a parking lot. But unlike the Durango R/T's SRT Appearance Package, the genuine SRT doesn't just look fast. Dodge will prove that to you during a day at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, which is included with every Durango SRT purchase.
You won't have to sacrifice creature comforts for the speed, though. You get a special flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, a T-shaped shifter similar to a classic muscle car, and available Demonic Red Laguna leather seats that are both heated and ventilated in the front and second rows, complete with the SRT logo embroidered on them. Even more features are available inside and out. Check out Dodge's press release for all of the details.
If 475 horsepower still isn't enough for you, there's always the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which has the 707 horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the Challenger and Charger Hellcat. Dodge has not announced any plans for a Durango Hellcat, but we're big fans of Hellcating all the things.
Personally, I'm holding out for a Grand Caravan Hellcat.
- RELATEDThe 475-HP Dodge Durango SRT Lacks a Hellcat But Who CaresMopar's new SRT Durango packs the naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 used by the SRT Jeep Grand Cherokee to run a 4.4-second 0-60 MPH time.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Dodge Durango R/T Is Getting an SRT Appearance PackageWant the SRT look on an R/T budget? Dodge has you covered.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Is a Cheaper Dodge DemonA raid on the Demon parts bin yields a worthy prize.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Is Making Customers Promise Not to Misuse the Challenger SRT DemonDemon buyers must sign a document saying they won't drive it in the cold, in the rain, or even on the highway.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Plays Hardball to Halt Dealer Markups on Challenger SRT DemonDodge casts itself as muscle-car angel slaying Demonic greed. But for this halo car, the halo doesn't fit.READ NOW