The 475-HP Dodge Durango SRT Will Start at $62,995

We've already written about the ridiculousness that is the Dodge Durango SRT—a three-row SUV with 475 horsepower. It's ludicrous, and we love it for that. Dodge announced Thursday that this magic bus can be yours for just $62,995. That's less than the similar Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which starts at $66,895.

The Durango SRT doesn't skimp out on features, though. You still get the same 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 (Dodge would prefer that you call it a 392) and eight-speed automatic transmission as the Grand Cherokee SRT, which will get you down the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds. Dodge did not say how fast the Durango SRT will get through the pick-up line at school, but the aggressive exterior styling makes it look fast even in a parking lot. But unlike the Durango R/T's SRT Appearance Package, the genuine SRT doesn't just look fast. Dodge will prove that to you during a day at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, which is included with every Durango SRT purchase.