The Grand Tour's Season 2 Preview Scheduled for Amazon Prime Day

Those eagerly anticipating the October return of automotive TV's most beloved trio will not have to wait too long to get a taste of what's in store. Amazon has announced that along with some deep discounts on hand cream, this year's annual Prime Day will bring with it a preview of the second season of, arguably, the world's greatest car show—despite recent setbacks concerning the team's shortest member.

On the heels of BBC America's first trailer for the revamped Top Gear America, Amazon has announced that Prime subscribers will be able to watch the first teaser trailer for The Grand Tour's sophomore season on Tuesday, July 11th. According to Digital Spy, it'll feature footage of Clarkson, Hammond, and May filming at home in the UK, in the African nation of Mozambique, and in Switzerland—the place where Hammond had his aforementioned stumble. To see footage of the guys filming in Switzerland right freakin' now, click here. Sorry, Amazon.

A couple of months ago, the trio and crew were spotted filming in Croatia with Clarkson at the wheel of an Audi TT RS accompanied by Hammond in an Ariel Nomad. James was also present, but was conspicuously sans car. Don't expect to see any official footage of this particular trip Tuesday after next, though.

The Grand Tour Season 2 is scheduled to be streamable on Amazon Prime Video this October.