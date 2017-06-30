This Volvo 122S Wagon Is the Last Daily Driver You'll Ever Need

This little gem of a car popped up on Bring A Trailer. Besides being a manual, rear-wheel drive wagon—by most accounts the greatest type of car in the known universe—this Volvo had a very loving restoration done, which makes just a little bit special. Now that it has served its purpose, it needs a new home. This could be the last daily driver you'll ever need to buy.

According to Bring A Trailer, the seller bought the wagon in 2000 as a project car. He wanted his daughter to learn about what makes cars tick while having a sweet ride while she was in high school. Mission accomplished. Included in their work was increasing the engine displacement from 1.8 to 2.0 L. They also swapped in a Webber carb, banged out some dents, sorted the interior, and gave the whole thing a fresh dark green paint job.

The listing on Bring A Trailer has the low-down on all the little things that got fixed, like window seals, headlights, and all the little things that make this wagon a fine example of what a restoration project should be. This 122S purrs like a kitten at idle and has a little more grunt than you'd expect out of that four-cylinder engine. Originally, this engine would have put out just shy of 100 HP, but now very well might make a hair more than that.