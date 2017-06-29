2018 Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio Debut New Facelifts at Goodwood

Ten years into its lifecycle, Maserati has given the GranTurismo and its topless GranCabrio sister the facelift treatment.

Chief among the changes are a more sculpted, hexagonal "sharknose" grille reminiscent of the gorgeous Alfieri Concept and a redesigned rear bumper. Maserati says the front-end changes help increase airflow and cut down on drag, but we suspect the cosmetic aspects of the change are the only thing Maserati's buyers will likely notice.

On the inside, the Italian 2+2 receives a new, 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. This sits atop a redesigned arrangement of forged aluminum knobs and buttons responsible for climate control, driving modes, and the like. Powertrains go largely unchanged, with the 2018 GranTurismo and GranCabrio running a 460-hp, 4.7-liter V-8 mated to a six-speed ZF auto.

Both cars are being shown off alongside an entire squad of historically significant Maserati grand tourers at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed as part of the brand's "70 Years of GranTurismo" exhibit. Specifically, from the press release:

A6 1500 : the original GranTurismo model was launched at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show featuring a 1.5-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with 65hp under a revolutionary body designed by Pininfarina.

: the original GranTurismo model was launched at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show featuring a 1.5-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with 65hp under a revolutionary body designed by Pininfarina. 3500 GT : the first “mass-produced” Maserati made its debut in 1957, the year Fangio took the F1 title in his 250F. Its aluminium body was designed by Touring around a 3.5-litre six-cylinder engine with 230hp.

: the first “mass-produced” Maserati made its debut in 1957, the year Fangio took the F1 title in his 250F. Its aluminium body was designed by Touring around a 3.5-litre six-cylinder engine with 230hp. Ghibli SS Coupé : named after a Saharan wind, the 1967 Ghibli was designed by Giugiaro and is considered one of the greatest Italian grand tourers. The Ghibli SS was introduced in 1970 with a larger, 4.9-litre V8 engine with 335hp.

: named after a Saharan wind, the 1967 Ghibli was designed by Giugiaro and is considered one of the greatest Italian grand tourers. The Ghibli SS was introduced in 1970 with a larger, 4.9-litre V8 engine with 335hp. 3200GT: designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, it returned the GranTurismo concept to its former glory in 1998. The predecessor of the current GranTurismo featured a Twin Turbo 3.2-litre V8 engine with 370hp.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 29th to July 2nd.