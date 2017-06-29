Nissan Brings its Electric 'BladeGlider' Sports Car to Goodwood

Are you watching the Goodwood Festival of Speed right now? If not, you're missing out on some of the greatest vintage racing around, plus a selection of the most expensive supercars as they hustle around the track and sprint up the famous hill. Goodwood is a huge celebration of expensive cars, cutting-edge performance, and historic racers. It's also a chance for manufacturers to show off their latest flagship vehicles and most hyped prototypes. This year Nissan has something extra special for the event, debuting an electric vehicle that the manufacturer thinks can run with the best performance EVs. Nissan gives us another look at its BladeGlider concept at the UK's best racing festival.

Nissan announced its plan for Goodwood today, where everyone will get to see the BladeGlider fully-electric sports car concept in action this weekend. The BladeGlider will brave the famous hill climb during the first couple of days of the event, and it will be on display at the Nissan booth in between races.