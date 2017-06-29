Pink Floyd Member's Ferrari F40 Will Go up for Auction at Goodwood
A hero car from one of the best bands of the era.
The entire Pink Floyd crew is known for having exceptional taste in cars. Ex-drummer Nick Mason is a seasoned McLaren F1 enthusiast, and guitarist David Gilmour is a well-worked Ferrari diehard. His F40 Berlinetta recently went through a restoration process totaling up to 15,000 hours, after a fire nearly ruined it in the late 2000s, and now the car is up for auction at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Bonhams offers this car with nearly everything being new. Its 2.9-liter turbocharged V-8 has been rebuilt along with the glorious gated manual gearbox, and the car has also been fitted with an upgraded engine management system. An official Ferrari agent even fitted it with upgraded suspension components. This is enough to return the F40 to its original glory while keeping it as a top-notch example, even after the near-fatal incident.
The restoration was said to cost nearly $400,000, a bill that was happily footed by the rock hero. Bonhams claim that you must refer to the department for a price estimate, but chassis number 78036 will likely fetch well over $1,000,000 at auction, making things a bit easier to swallow.
Gilmour's car was originally displayed at the International Motor Show in Birmingham. As many (including Enzo himself) regard this model to be the ultimate Ferrari, we wouldn't deny the likelihood of a well-known collector picking this one up for themselves.
Check out the listing here. The event will concurrently honor 70 years of the Ferrari marque—a fitting exposition of the supercar maker's legend.
