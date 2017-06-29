Pink Floyd Member's Ferrari F40 Will Go up for Auction at Goodwood

The entire Pink Floyd crew is known for having exceptional taste in cars. Ex-drummer Nick Mason is a seasoned McLaren F1 enthusiast, and guitarist David Gilmour is a well-worked Ferrari diehard. His F40 Berlinetta recently went through a restoration process totaling up to 15,000 hours, after a fire nearly ruined it in the late 2000s, and now the car is up for auction at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Bonhams offers this car with nearly everything being new. Its 2.9-liter turbocharged V-8 has been rebuilt along with the glorious gated manual gearbox, and the car has also been fitted with an upgraded engine management system. An official Ferrari agent even fitted it with upgraded suspension components. This is enough to return the F40 to its original glory while keeping it as a top-notch example, even after the near-fatal incident.