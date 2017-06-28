Lamborghini Centenario, Aventador S to Make Appearances at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lamborghini's beautiful Centenario hypercar is here—and it's already been sold out. Only 20 coupes and 20 roadsters were made for Ferruccio Lamborghini's centennial birthday, and most of them have already been delivered to customers all around the world. One Centenario is making a public appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, where it will be both on display and on the track. Lamborghini wants to have a solid presence at the historic hill climb event, so it's bringing out the big guns—er, big bulls. It's also set up a special stand for attendees to get up close with the Aventador S.

The Lamborghini Centenario goes public at Goodwood, where it will show off its impressive performance for the first time. The Centenario makes 770 horsepower from its 6.5-liter V-12, which rockets it to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 mph. It will drive up Goodwood's famous hill cli, in the supercar class, so spectators can see how it fares in the real world, not just on the showroom floor.

Also present at the event is a special edition of the already special Aventador S. Lamborghini has lent a "regular" Aventador S to make the climb, but also built a unique version of the car for public display. The one-off Aventador features lots of carbon fiber, new wheels, custom orange exterior wrap, new interior color, and a custom license plate. This car was created as part of Lamborghini's Ad Personam program, which lets customers give their cars their own unique touch.

But wait, there's more: the award-winning Huracán Performante will also participate in the race, driven by Marco Mapelli. Mapelli is Lamborghini's chief test driver who also broke the Nürburgring record in the Performante earlier this year.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a celebration of vintage racing in the United Kingdom, and features everything from historic race cars to the newest hypercars. It starts this Friday, June 29th, and runs until Sunday.