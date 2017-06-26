Nissan Sponsors BET Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Nissan joined Leslie Jones in hosting the BET awards and created special activities for those who were in attendance of the festival. Nissan also used the opportunity to show off its latest cars on the red carpet, letting guests get up close and personal with the vehicles it's most proud of.

The annual BET Awards and BET Experience is a festival celebrating African-Americans' achievements in movies, television, music, and sports. The Los Angeles-based ceremony started on June 22 and featured four days worth of live music, awards, and celebrity guests. Comedian Leslie Jones hosted the awards this year, and celebrities such as Kyle, PnB Rock, MC LYTE, and Jurnee Bell attended the event.

Nissan announced last week that it would take the stage on Saturday and Sunday to sponsor the awards ceremony and has many activities planned. Fans were able to test the Midnight Edition variants of a few of its latest cars at the Nissan Dome on Saturday. Nissan also displayed the 2017 GT-R and Rogue Sport at the Microsoft Center where the awards will be held.

The company said in a press release that it hopes that this sponsorship would help it solidify its relationship with the black community and showcase appreciation for more diversity in the automotive industry.