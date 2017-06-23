2018 Subaru Outback Starts at $25,895, Legacy Comes in at $22,195

Subaru has been busy lately updating its lineup for the 2018 model year, as all car companies should be. Almost every Subaru from the Crosstrek to the BRZ is getting a fresh new look for 2018, as well as some new technology for its fans to play around with. The latest models to get some TLC are the Outback and Legacy, which sport new looks, characteristics, and tech. Subaru of America announced pricing on Thursday for both new models, as well as notable features.

The new Legacy 2.5i will of course stick with the 2.5-liter Boxer engine making 175 horsepower and using a continuously variable transmission. The Legacy's styling has been redesigned, featuring a revised grille, rear bumper, and mirrors. The sedan also gets new standard safety features and an updated STARLINK infotainment system on the Premium trim with Android Auto and Apple Carplay integration. The Legacy will start at $22,195 and a fully-loaded 2.5i Limited will run you $29,095. Opt for the new 3.6R Limited and you'll be set back $31,945. This is a good deal, as the 3.6R is basically a fully-loaded 2.5i but with a 6-cylinder making 256 horsepower and better lighting.

The brand new Outback is also going on sale, with four different trim levels to suit the needs of buyers. The base Outback will start at $25,895 and have the same engine and technology options as the Legacy. The 3.6-liter Outback Touring will start at $36,490 and feature a premium interior, larger wheels, and a bigger infotainment screen. The Outback is a true hill-tamer with Hill Holder, Hill Descent Control, and X-Mode to get the outdoorsy type out of the trickiest of situations.

Both models also get better sound insulation and better handling for a more comfortable ride no matter the terrain.