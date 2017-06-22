Somebody Called the Cops on the Queen of England for Not Wearing a Seatbelt
Only in 2017.
An anonymous London driver called into British emergency services Wednesday to report that Queen Elizabeth II was not wearing her seatbelt. A report from BBC claims that the West Yorkshire police received a #999 phone call to warn them of the act, one that was quickly dismissed by the department as a non-emergency. Under UK law, the Queen cannot be subjected to civil or criminal proceedings, making the event non-relevant and all the more knotty.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre even tweeted about the incident.
According to the BBC, the department receives more than 1,000 emergency calls daily. The department's Twitter feed is a steady flow of reported #999 calls that range from real to non-crucial, and the Queen's lack of proper harnessing to be the least of their worries.
The Queen was reportedly traveling to Westminster alongside Prince Charles when the call was reported. Though the press office has recognized the situation, it declined to comment on the tweets posted by the WYPD.
UK law states that drivers and passengers "must wear a seat belt if one is fitted in the seat you are using," and if you are cited for not following that ordinance, then you could be fined up to $634 (converted from £500). With that being said, Queen Elizabeth II seems to have skipped out on the ruling.
