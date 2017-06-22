Honda Halted Production at Sayama Plant After Being Hit by WannaCry Virus

Honda was forced to stop production at its plant in Sayama, Japan on Monday after having its computer network hit by the WannaCry ransomware, according to Reuters.

The factory in question produces domestic versions of the Accord, Odyssey, and Legend (and in turn, the Acura RLX we get over here) in addition to overseas-only products such as the Jade, Freed, and Step Wagon mini MPV. In total, Sayama is responsible for 1,000 Honda vehicles every day. Production reportedly resumed Tuesday and no other Honda plants were affected.

The Japanese automaker discovered the virus in its computer networks worldwide on Sunday, even after the company made efforts to beef up its cybersecurity last month when WannaCry first began crippling corporations of seemingly every industry around the world, according to Reuters. In the automotive space, this included partners Renault and Nissan. Production last month was disrupted for those carmakers in Japan, Britain, France, Romania, and India, according to Reuters.

To date, more than 200,000 computers have been affected by the WannaCry virus. Cyber security experts say that number is expected to increase as new versions of the attack take shape and strike.

Meanwhile, those of you with a new RLX on order (if there are any of you) may have to wait a little bit longer.