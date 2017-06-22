Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT Four Test at the Nurburgring

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four (or maybe GT 4, but not GT4) has been spotted turning laps that the fabled Nurburgring. Though it shares a name with the Mercedes-AMG GT, The Four (so-called for its four doors) won't be a stretched family version of the AMG GT. The new car will be based on the AMG E63 platform, but with a longer, sleeker, and lower profile.

The camouflaged version that has been spotted that the Nurburgring sounds like it's running the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 shared by the AMG GT and AMG E63—that throaty roar is unmistakable. Based on the power output of the other cars using this engine, the GT Four should be in the range of 500 to 550 horseower, give or take a few ponies here or there. If Mercedes makes an "S" variant of the GT Four, the power should be around the 600 HP mark, maybe a bit more by the time it comes out.