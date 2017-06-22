Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT Four Test at the Nurburgring
The Mercedes family-hauling AMG rocket has been turning laps at the 'Ring.
The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four (or maybe GT 4, but not GT4) has been spotted turning laps that the fabled Nurburgring. Though it shares a name with the Mercedes-AMG GT, The Four (so-called for its four doors) won't be a stretched family version of the AMG GT. The new car will be based on the AMG E63 platform, but with a longer, sleeker, and lower profile.
The camouflaged version that has been spotted that the Nurburgring sounds like it's running the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 shared by the AMG GT and AMG E63—that throaty roar is unmistakable. Based on the power output of the other cars using this engine, the GT Four should be in the range of 500 to 550 horseower, give or take a few ponies here or there. If Mercedes makes an "S" variant of the GT Four, the power should be around the 600 HP mark, maybe a bit more by the time it comes out.
At the Geneva Auto Show, Mercedes showed off a stunning GT Four hybrid-powered concept that is said to top 800 HP. While that version, with its even sleeker lines and giant diffuser jutting out from under the car, won't be on the streets anytime soon, there is talk that the actual GT Four will have a V-6 hybrid option available.
The AMG GT Four may show up for sale as early next year as a 2019 model, or possibly in 2019 as 2020 model. No confirmation has been given from Mercedes as to its official release date or price.
The GT Four will be competing against the Audi RS 7 and Porsche Panamera GTS, which both start between $110,000 and $115,000. Currently, the AMG E63 runs just north of $100,000, so the GT Four will likely be a bit more. That should give you a good indication of the range Mercedes is aiming for.
