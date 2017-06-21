Cadillac Has Only Changed the Engines in its Daytona Prototypes Once This Season

Race engines don't have a particularly long lifespan. It's common practice to use them for one race, analyze the internal wear and overall damage, then move onto the next. Cadillac has taken a different route with its 6.2-liter V-8 found in the DPi-V.R prototype by only changing them once this season—and get this, it was only after their first race, the Rolex 24.

All three of the Cadillac prototypes have shown extreme durability throughout the race calendar. They've each been on the same engine since testing for the 12 Hours of Sebring, approximately 2,822 miles ago.

“This season we exchanged engines only once for each car, each receiving a fresh engine after the Rolex 24 at Daytona [the season opener],” said Richard Brekus, Cadillac’s Global Director of Product Strategy, in a release.