Kia Unveils the Production-Ready Stonic Crossover

Not too long ago we got a peek at the Kia Stonic crossover concept. Apparently, it was only supposed to generate a couple weeks of hype because the production version of the Stonic was just unveiled today.

The Stonic will serve as the corporate stablemate of the Hyundai Kona which was unveiled last week. They’re joining a rapidly growing segment of subcompact crossovers where competition has been heating up. Suddenly, you can’t have a full lineup without a “cute-ute."



The design of the Stonic resembles a cross between the similarly sized Soul and Sportage. However, it looks different enough from both that there’s little risk of cannibalization. For a brand that’s traditionally a bit quirky, the styling of the Stonic is actually a bit subtle, especially compared to the Kona. A design element that does make the Stonic standout is five available roof colors making for a total of 20 different paint combinations.