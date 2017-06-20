Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Ousted as November 16

Last week at publisher Sony's E3 pre-show, Gran Turismo Sport was given the vague release window of fall 2017. Thanks to some eagle-eyed PlayStation fans, however, we may have a more specific release date on our hands today.

Apparently, the July 2017 issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK (on page 14, if you're a subscriber) lists November 16 as the day you will finally be able to play a PS4 version of Sony's flagship racing series, as reported by WCCFTech. This puts it six weeks behind the October 3rd release of its chief rival, Xbox's Forza Motorsport 7.

For those unaware, developers Polyphony Digital have traded in gargantuan car lists and automotive-RPG gameplay for a focus on FIA-sanctioned, real-world-racecar-driver-grooming online competition this time around. And don't expect a return-to-form Gran Turismo 7 in the future either. As series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has stated, Sport is a full-fledged title that could've been named GT7 if he really wanted to, according to Digital Spy. Yamauchi-san deems it the dawn of a new era of his racing game franchise.

Until we receive official word from Sony or Polyphony, this November 16th date remains a "rumor." However, it is called the Official PlayStation Magazine, so we guess what we're waiting for is an official-official confirmation. Even if this November date is true, though, "I'll believe it when I see it" seems to be a good policy in terms of release date expectations, given Gran Turismo's track record for last minute delays.