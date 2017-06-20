Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Ousted as November 16

Looks like the Official PlayStation Magazine UK just gave away GT Sport's street date.

By Chris Tsui
GTPlanet/Polyphony Digita

Last week at publisher Sony's E3 pre-show, Gran Turismo Sport was given the vague release window of fall 2017. Thanks to some eagle-eyed PlayStation fans, however, we may have a more specific release date on our hands today. 

Apparently, the July 2017 issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK (on page 14, if you're a subscriber) lists November 16 as the day you will finally be able to play a PS4 version of Sony's flagship racing series, as reported by WCCFTech. This puts it six weeks behind the October 3rd release of its chief rival, Xbox's Forza Motorsport 7

For those unaware, developers Polyphony Digital have traded in gargantuan car lists and automotive-RPG gameplay for a focus on FIA-sanctioned, real-world-racecar-driver-grooming online competition this time around. And don't expect a return-to-form Gran Turismo 7 in the future either. As series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has stated, Sport is a full-fledged title that could've been named GT7 if he really wanted to, according to Digital Spy. Yamauchi-san deems it the dawn of a new era of his racing game franchise. 

Until we receive official word from Sony or Polyphony, this November 16th date remains a "rumor." However, it is called the Official PlayStation Magazine, so we guess what we're waiting for is an official-official confirmation. Even if this November date is true, though, "I'll believe it when I see it" seems to be a good policy in terms of release date expectations, given Gran Turismo's track record for last minute delays. 

MORE TO READ