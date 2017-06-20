Did You Celebrate Ride to Work Day?

The Duluth, Minnesota-based non-profit organization Ride to Work advocated for the 26th annual Ride to Work Day Monday. It’s always the third Monday in June—presumably a time of year when the weather is favorable for riding nationwide.

According to Ride to Work’s website, motorcycle or scooter riders were to ride to work to demonstrate the following:

The number of motorcyclists to the general public and to politicians.

That motorcyclists are from all occupations and all walks of life.

That motorcyclists can reduce traffic and parking congestion in large cities.

That motorcycles are for transportation as well as recreation.

That motorcycle is a social good.

Ride to Work says this annual event can more than triple the number of bikes on some roads. It’s an appeal to the practical, utilitarian aspect of motorcycling pointing out benefits like less traffic congestion, less parking lot congestion if there’s designated motorcycle parking, and reduced fuel consumption. The fact that two wheels are just more fun than commuting in a car is a bonus.

“Riding to work on this day is fun and highlights the value of motorcycling,” said event organizer Andy Goldfine according to Motorcycle.com. “Riding is a form of personal mobility that saves energy, helps the environment, and provides a broad range of public benefits.”

This isn’t just an American thing. Affiliated Ride to Work Day countries include Canada, Germany, the Philippines, France, Israel, Turkey, Ecuador, and England which celebrates a whole Ride to Work Week.

If you missed Ride to Work Day this year, make an effort to take the bike to work more often this summer to save fuel, time stuck in traffic, and most importantly, boredom on your commute.