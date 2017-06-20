New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Will Have 700 Horsepower, Report Says

When Porsche announced its new top-tier 911, the GT2 RS, during the Microsoft conference at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, information regarding the car's hard numbers and performance specs were sparse. The general public has already seen what the GT2 RS is capable of, as spy footage showcasing the car being tested on the Nurburgring surfaced just prior to the car's formal announcement. Tire sizes were known, but beyond that, power figures were naught but rumors, with the figure tossed around being "at least" 650 horsepower. But now, according to Autobild, we know the new GT2 RS will have 700 horsepower, 553 lb-ft of torque, and a top speed of 211 miles per hour.

Since the 993, every generation of 911 has had at a GT2 variant. Despite the outward visual similarity and name similar to that of the GT3, the two cars are quite a bit different. The power figures between the 993 and 996 escalated from 444 to 476 horsepower, and in the 997, 523 horsepower was offered. This makes the current 991 GT2 RS the most powerful by a quantum leap, boasting 33.8 percent more power than its predecessor. With already lofty figures, such a power increase is more than a head-turner.

One question to pose is this: is the 991 GT2 almost breaking into hypercar territory? A whole 700 horsepower is no joke at any weight, and considering that the car will weigh approximately 3300 pounds, its power to weight ratio is 424 horsepower per ton, which approaches that of the Bugatti Veyron at 490 horsepower per ton. Its performance is without a doubt on the level of a hypercar, but technology is often what sets hypercars apart from supercars, and as advanced as the GT2 has become, it might just have to reign supreme over supercars instead.