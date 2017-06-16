The Color Blue Is Growing in Popularity as a Car Paint, Study Says
Blue is on its way to becoming the most popular car color.
3Perhaps you remember the catchy Eiffel 65 pop tune I'm Blue from 1999—or more likely you wish you didn't. While it's pretty unlikely that the whole world will be turning blue anytime soon, BASF Coatings' annual color trends report indicates that blue is becoming more and more popular in automotive applications, according to Automotive News.
Paul Czornij, head of design for automotive paint supplier BASF's Color Excellence Group, predicts that blue will replace white and other neutral colors as the most popular colors on cars and trucks, according to the report. This is great news for people us here at The Drive—we're tired of feeling like the automotive color palette is comprised of just white, black, and fifty shades of gray.
"Blue continues to gain strength as an automotive color," said Czornij, according to Automotive News. "It has a calming effect and a strong correlation with natural things."
For some of us here at The Drive, we correlate with something else—Subaru's strong rally history. We have fond memories of watching Colin McRae, Richard Burns, Petter Solberg, Chris Atkinson, and others driving their blue World Rally Championship Subarus at maximum attack.
While I am under no illusion that I am even half the driver that these pros are, I insisted on my first Subaru, a BRZ, being World Rally Blue. My current WRX is the less popular Galaxy Blue Pearl, but it's grown on me during the time I've had the car. In fact, I've come to like the darker blue on this particular body style more than the World Rally Blue cars I've seen.
The full BASF report will be released on June 26. We'll have to wait until then to see what other colors appear in the study.
- RELATEDRenault Now Has Nail Polish That Doubles as Touch-Up PaintOne French feminist group has publicly referred to the product and its campaign as sexist.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Hyundai Sonata Gets a Colorful New LineupHyundai's best-selling midsize sedan gets a makeover and new features.READ NOW
- RELATEDInspecting The Paint Of A Freshly Delivered Porsche GT3 RSWhen you take a brand new GT3 RS out of its wrapper, the paint is far from perfectREAD NOW
- RELATEDVauxhall Names Paint Color for Man Whose Car was Vandalized84-year-old Peter Maddox says he's "touched by the support" after vandals trashed his bright yellow hatchback.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASA to Paint the Sky with Colorful Artificial Clouds Over the East CoastSkywatchers from New York to North Carolina can see a special display—all in the name of science.READ NOW