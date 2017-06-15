2018 Subaru Crosstrek Starts at $21,795

Subaru of America announced its trim and pricing structure for the new 2018 Crosstrek Thursday. Being only the second Subaru model to ride on the Japanese automaker's 70-percent-more-rigid-than-before global platform—the first being the redesigned Impreza which this car is based on—the new Crosstrek starts at $21,795.

That base price will get you into the entry-level 2.0i Crosstrek which will be available with a CVT or a manual transmission. It also comes with new 17-inch wheels and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Pony up an additional $800 and a better-equipped "Premium" version of Subaru's taller-hatch can be yours. Goodies include Subaru's "Starlink" connected services, heated front seats, heated mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, a new sound-insulated windshield, and automatic headlights that smartly turns on in tandem with the wipers.

The top dog, "Limited" trim Crosstrek brings the base price up to $26,295 and throws in a bigger 8-inch center screen, bigger 18-inch wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, leather, a power adjustable driver's seat, and headlights that swivel in the direction the car is headed. The manual transmission is not available on the Crosstrek Limited.

All Crosstreks will be powered by a revised 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine good for 152 horsepower. Those horses will be transmitted to all four wheels "symmetrically," but you probably already knew that, judging by the badge this car wears.