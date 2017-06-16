Ducati Unveils Desert-Style Scrambler Mach 2.0

The Ducati Scrambler has been an international hit since it came out in 2015. It's a stylish, affordable, entry-level bike from a brand most famous for expensive SuperSports. One of the reasons it’s so successful is because each of its many trim levels transforms the whole bike into a different style from the off-road-friendly Desert Sled to the sporty Full Throttle and several more.

There’s a new addition to the Scrambler family with the Scrambler Mach 2.0. A sequel of sorts to the 1965 Ducati Mach 1 250, the Mach 2.0 has lower handlebars, black treatment for the engine and exhaust, and a seat shared with the Flat Track Pro model. But the thing that really makes the Mach 2.0 stand out among other Scramblers is its paint job. Ducati collaborated with bike builder Roland Sands Design on the desert-inspired paint job. Here’s the reveal from Facebook Live yesterday at Wheels and Waves in Biarritz, France (the Mach 2.0 unveiling is around the 9-minute mark).