Here's the 2018 Lexus CT 200h America Won't Be Able to Buy

Long live the Lexus CT. While the hatch will no longer be sold in the states, the entry-level model Lexus will continue to thrive in rest of the world. Thus the 7-year-old car is due for yet another nip-tuck. Making its initial debut at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show, the CT hatch was the first of its kind. While other luxury manufacturers such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz were relying on diesel, Lexus chose to utilize its parent company's successful Hybrid Synergy Drive, redubbed Lexus Hybrid Drive.

Changes to the 2018 model year are minor but noticeable. The refreshed front and rear fascias feature redesigned headlights and taillights. Also up front is an all-new spindle grille. The interior has been slightly revised the biggest change being a larger 10.3-inch infotainment display.

The 5-door will continue to be powered by the 1.8L Atkinson-cycle engine originally made for the third-generation Prius. The combustion engine and electric motor produce a combined 134 horsepower. It's a bit underwhelming considering not only does the Lexus weigh more than the Prius but also has a higher drag coefficient because it is less aerodynamic.