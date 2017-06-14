Audi Trolls Tesla With e-Tron Sportback Billboard

It turns out that the Germans have a better sense of humor than we thought. Audi has been one to tease other manufacturers in the past, and this time, they've done it again—but this time, with Tesla. In an advertisement for the e-Tron Sportback Concept, the automaker took a jab at the Silicon Valley EV company by calling the car a "Musk-Have." That's a pretty terrible pun, but we never said it was a good joke in the first place.

Audi's upcoming electrification project may end up being a major threat to Tesla. In a world where Musk's brand remains the largest premium manufacturer of EVs, others are looking to challenge them on a level that they've yet to experience. An Audi exec even made a statement about the situation, saying they would be the "first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV." Those sound like fighting words directed straight towards the Model X.

Tesla will have its time to fight back when the Model 3 starts production next month. Musk isn't one to shy away from controversial tweets or conversation, so expect him to poke his head up if things get taken much further.

Until then, we'll enjoy the snarky remarks and see if Tesla has a response. Regardless, Audi needs to do some recruiting if they want to keep on making sub-par puns like this.