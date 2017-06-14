This Warehouse Is Packed With Legendary Jaguars and Land Rovers

Jaguar Land Rover's fabled history is richer than most, and with their new Classic Works headquarters, they aren't afraid to show it. The £7 million project hosts myriad vintage and otherwise noteworthy Brits, including design icons like the Land Rover Series II and E-Type Jag—enough to make us drool over the marque's style expertise. According to Autocar, the manufacturer will use the facility to house historic models and restore them for customers, keeping the spirit of these machines alive.

The Classic Works project was unveiled 60 years after the brand's historic win at Le Mans with the much-worshiped D-Type. Inside the warehouse lies a collection of Le Mans memorabilia, all collected from Jaguar's seven wins at the race.