Get Psyched for Le Mans with This New Amazon Prime Series

We’ve been looking forward to Amazon Prime’s Le Mans: Racing is Everything original series since last month. Just ahead of the big race this weekend, the series is now available to all Amazon Prime subscribers. It’s being met with great reviews with an average viewer rating of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon as of this writing. Between this new series, Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans, and The Grand Tour, an Amazon Prime subscription has suddenly become a must-have for car enthusiasts.

Sports theatrical producers New Black Films managed to get access to six of the teams that participated in the 2015 endurance race and access to the race itself. There’s a lot of passion in this series because it talks to the drivers, engineers, and people closest to the race. We hear from the people that we want to hear from rather than sports commentators with varying degrees of expertise and passion for the race that means so much to so many people.

The series does an excellent job covering the whole timeline of Le Mans going way back to the first race in 1923 and fleshing out the decades of the endurance race up to today. Le Mans is so historically significant to the sport of racing that it’s nice to see it covered well on a media giant like Amazon.

Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans was wild with a crushing disappointment for Toyota due to a mechanical failure in the final five minutes resulting in an overall victory for Porsche. Meanwhile, the Ford GT won its class in a legendary return to the race celebrating the 50th anniversary of their historic victory over racing rival Ferrari.

It’s hard to make any predictions for this weekend’s race due to the inherently unpredictable nature of the Le Mans. Whatever happens, we’ll cover it here on The Drive.

Watch the exciting trailer below and go sign up for Prime and prepare to binge if you haven’t already.