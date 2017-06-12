The 2018 Honda Fit Gets a Fresh Look, New Sport Trim

The Honda Fit is a great choice for people looking for a small, inexpensive new car for their daily commutes. It's been the go-to for many consumers since its arrival in 2001, appealing to those who need something small, environmentally, friendly, and practical for city driving. The Fit is the latest car in Honda's lineup to get a makeover for the 2018 model year, complete with an aggressive look and lots of new technology. However, the Fit keeps its innocent, almost cute vibe; this is a far cry from most new cars that like their angry headlights and rigid looks. It takes quite a few styling cues from the newer Honda Insight, unintentionally carrying on the now-defunct hybrid's legacy.

Honda has unveiled new details for the latest iteration of the Fit, focusing especially on its new styling and sporty emphasis. Honda wants to shake up the subcompact hatch market by giving its entry better performance, and also making subcompacts more appealing to the general enthusiast. The car has a new and improved front grill that sports a more prominent logo and better-integrated headlights.

Honda has also updated its Honda Sensing safety technology, which includes a plethora of cutting-edge features to prevent and avoid dangerous situations. Honda Sensing tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assists, and collision warning systems that make the Fit one of the most affordable cars with state-of-the-art safety technology.

Honda has also announced the Fit Sport, which will sit between the base Fit LX and premium Fit EX. The Sport will feature a more performance-oriented look and new aerodynamic pieces—including a new splitter and diffuser—and different colored alloy wheels. Honda Sensing technology will come as an available package for the Sport, although it will be standard on the pricier EX.

Finally, Honda has added two new flashy colors to its Fit lineup in the form of Orange Fury and Helios Yellow Pearl; with these included, the Fit will come in nine different colors, helping each owner make their Fit special.