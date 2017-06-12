This Custom AC Schnitzer BMW 2002 Is Neue Klasse Perfection

Unruly fantasies are a common occurrence when you search the day's automotive classifieds. The ideal car seems to pop up every other day, making you wish that you had just a little (or a lot) more money to pick up that special vehicle you've got your eye on. The Bimmer seen below is an exceedingly true case of that, and you wouldn't be alone in saying that this AC Schnitzer BMW 2002 is more seductive than any car that Bavaria has released in the past umpteen years.

The 2002tii model in question underwent a frame-up restoration that spanned five years, resulting in a top-tier example of German tuning. It was completed in 2009, and the seller has only driven 450 miles since it's been finished.