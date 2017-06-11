Need for Speed Payback's Gameplay Trailer Is A Playable Fast & Furious Movie

First revealed last week (with the new BMW M5 spotted on its cover), Need for Speed Payback promises to bring Fast & Furious-style automotive action, drama, and heists to the current-generation game console of your choice. Nowhere is this more apparent than Payback's new gameplay trailer revealed at today's EA PLAY press conference.

The demo puts the player behind the wheel of a heist mission that unashamedly evokes that of Dom and Brian's greatest hits. For one reason or another (probably gang- and/or vengeance-related), the player must swipe a high-priced car out of the back of a closed, moving semi truck. Your assigned ride? A modified RTR Mustang. The score? A $1.9 million Koenigsegg Regera. Let the games begin.