Need for Speed Payback's Gameplay Trailer Is A Playable Fast & Furious Movie
The latest NFS game puts you behind the wheel of a classic, Toretto-style heist.
First revealed last week (with the new BMW M5 spotted on its cover), Need for Speed Payback promises to bring Fast & Furious-style automotive action, drama, and heists to the current-generation game console of your choice. Nowhere is this more apparent than Payback's new gameplay trailer revealed at today's EA PLAY press conference.
The demo puts the player behind the wheel of a heist mission that unashamedly evokes that of Dom and Brian's greatest hits. For one reason or another (probably gang- and/or vengeance-related), the player must swipe a high-priced car out of the back of a closed, moving semi truck. Your assigned ride? A modified RTR Mustang. The score? A $1.9 million Koenigsegg Regera. Let the games begin.
Looks cool, doesn't it? The last couple of NFS games have been criticized for being visually impressive, but pretty "meh" at basically everything else. Let's hope Payback plays as good as it looks this time around. With 2017 shaping up to be a crowded year in terms of racing games, this one needs to be something special to not only stand out among its competitors, but also finally serve as a real comeback for EA's long-running racing game franchise.
Need for Speed Payback will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC starting November 10th, 2017. However, those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will get access to the game three days early.
- RELATEDNew BMW M5 Shown on Cover of Upcoming Need for Speed: Payback GameIt's our first undisguised look at the next-generation BMW M5.READ NOW
- RELATEDNeed for Speed Back for 2017, Reintroduces Ability to Pause GameCops, customization, and an open world return to EA's street racing sim.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhy Need for Speed Is the Fast and Furious Game We Never GotNo Vin, no Rock, but all the schlock and heart of the FF franchise.READ NOW
- RELATEDExclusive First Impressions From Gran Turismo Sport BetaHands-on with Gran Turismo's long-awaited PS4 debut.READ NOW
- RELATEDHave You Ever Wanted to Drive a Hot Wheels Car?Don't pretend the answer is anything other than yes.READ NOW