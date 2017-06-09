Pick Up This Singer Watch for Just $41,000

The Track 1 has a unique layout, one that's the opposite of most chronographs. It has the stopwatch in the middle and the time of day on the outer rim of the face. Twin discs rotate, with a mark on the bottom telling you what time it is. It looks a bit convoluted in pictures, but it appears it'd actually be quite easy to tell what time it is using this chronograph.

According to the Singer Reimagined website, “The lofty objective of Singer Reimagined is to distill, enhance and combine the elements of greatness that define the iconic stop watches of the 1960s and 1970s.” To that end, the watch definitely has a Steve McQueen vibe that reminds this author of vintage watches from the likes of Tag Heuer and Seiko.

The case of this chronograph is grade 5 titanium with a water resistance of up to 100 meters. The hardware in the rivets and pins is all titanium as well. The strap is black calf leather with khaki green alligator lining.

If you’re still looking for a Father’s Day idea and your dad is into Singer's cool cars, act fast. Singer Reimagined is only planning an initial run of 50 watches...but more are expected to follow.