Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Stars in British Girl Group Little Mix's New Music Video

Cars and music videos have gone together like peas in a pod since the dawn of MTV. Pop and hip-hop stars especially have featured the newest and most stylish sports cars in their videos for decades now, and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon. Yes, there's lots of marketing involved, and supercars make great fashion statements for celebrities who don't give a damn about vehicles. But there are still plenty of gearheads like The Weeknd who give nods to the car community in some of their chart-toppers. The latest pop artist to embrace this trend is the British girl group Little Mix, who feature Ford's monstrous Shelby GT350 in their newest music video.

Little Mix, who formed in 2011 and won X Factor UK's competition, released a music video on Thursday for their new single "Power." The song is themed around female empowerment, and the group has recruited some powerful friends to get that message across—if the name of the song alone didn't do that already. This high-octane pop hit mentions a few references to our hobby, both in the lyrics and in the video. Motorcycles and a hippie-era Volkswagen bus also show up in a few scenes, but Ford's track beast gets some quality screen time throughout the video.

The group said this about the GT350: "The Mustang was amazing! Sexy and cool with a beautiful interior." Admittedly, that description describes a lot of performance cars, so we're not exactly sure why they picked the 'Stang. But hey, any reason to stare at a Shelby Mustang works for us.