What's the Point of Launch Control?

The video uses comedy to convey a point. Where can you actually use launch control?

The clip uses what I believe to be the easiest of launch control-able cars, a Porsche 911 GT3. Push one button, brake 100 percent, gas 100 percent, off the brake, and off you go—but even that would take too much time.

So where can you actually use it?

Track Day? No, there are no standing starts at most local weekend track days.

Dragstrip? In theory yes, but by the time you engage the launch your rival in the other lane will probably have left. The other problem is many launch control systems can only be engaged after X amount of miles. For example, the BMW E92 M3 requires six miles between launch attempts.

Street? Bad idea. It fosters the idea of racing or speeding on public roads and don’t do that. It is illegal.

Parking lot? No, you do not own the property and you could be putting innocent people in danger.

So what is the true purpose of launch control? In my opinion, it is to help manufacturers create better 0 to 60 mph times. Having the ECU do the job is faster and will allow the car to shift at the perfect rpm. This allows manufacturers to report lower 0 to 60 mph times and allows more Cars & Coffee stat bragging on the part of the consumer.

In the end, the manufacturer meets a certain performance figure they get to advertise, and we get cars that sound like they are two-stepping. So while a pointless setting, we all kind of win in the end.

When/where do you use your launch control?