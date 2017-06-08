Most 2018 Nissans to Come With Automated Braking Standard

Nissan is planning on giving most of its 2018 models automatic emergency braking as standard equipment in the United States. To put that in context, that's over 1 million cars—or two-thirds of all Nissan light-duty vehicles in the US. That’s more than double the amount of 2017 Nissan models equipped with this semi-autonomous safety tech.

This is an effort to get ahead of the game in terms of new safety regulation. The NHTSA struck a deal with 20 automakers last year to standardize autonomous emergency braking by 2022.

Specifically, this tech will be standard on 2018 models of the Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Leaf, and Sentra. That’s everything but the Versa, Armada, Juke, 370Z, GT-R, trucks, and vans. If it’s a NISMO model or if it has a manual transmission, it won’t come standard with autonomous braking. (Nissan must assume if you drive a NISMO or you drive stick, you already know how to drive.)