This is The Funky New Kia Stonic CUV Concept

Need a model that will sell in big numbers and only cost you a few bucks to produce? Simple: build a crossover. Kia has rendered this alternative Stonic Concept, a compact ute with more angles than the JFK assassination conspiracy. Slated to compete against fresh new faces like the Toyota CH-R and Ford EcoSport, the Korean crossover could enter the brand into a new segment that's proved to be worth while for many automakers before it.

Kia says that the name is a mashup of "speedy" and "tonic," which is kind of like the word "synergetic"—it doesn't make much sense. They also say it represents the beginning and ending note of a musical scale.

It's rumored that the Stonic will ride on the same platform as its Hyundai sister-model, the Kona. Apart from its underpinnings, it doesn't look to share many of its radical parts with anything else.