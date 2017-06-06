Saleen Flexes Its Muscle With Championship Edition Mustang

If you miss Saleen Mustangs of old, then boy does the tuner have you covered here. Harkening back to the company's racing heyday, the new Championship Edition Mustang has ticks all of the boxes from its old-school paint scheme to the high-horsepower V-8 underneath. Saleen will only be building 30 examples, and with a starting price of $87,000, it's sure to be an exclusive special for top-tier muscle fans.

This car is being built in celebration of Saleen's 1987 Driver, Manufacturer, Team, and Tire SCCA ESCORT Endurance Championships. 30 years later, the tuning company looks to show that it's still got it after recent bankruptcy troubles.