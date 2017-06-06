The Grand Tour Series 2 Will Premiere This October

Good news! In an interview with The One Show this Monday, James May has revealed that the second series/season of The Grand Tour will debut sometime this October, reports Digital Spy.

"October is when you'll first be able to see it," says May. "But after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course. I'm told to say that," he adds, in yet another quintessential Dad-moment.

Whenever the—dare I say it—mainstream media covers the Amazon Prime car show, talk of money is usually not far behind. When The One Show's Matt Baker predictably probed Captain Slow on how much cash was spent this time around, he replied in jest, "as little as possible."

"No, it's about the same, I would think. It is quite an expensive show to make." The stripey-jumper enthusiast quickly then pivoted to more pressing and interesting matters such as what viewers can expect entertainment-wise.

"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K. But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!" Interesting. So it's gonna be essentially the same dish as before with a few new garnishes to keep things fresh—exactly what this automotive television diner ordered. This is comfort food we're talking about, after all.