No, Electric Cars Don't Generate More Overall Pollution Than Gas Cars

A new study conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a group that sounds like they’d be super fun at parties, shows that electric vehicles more than break even on their “carbon debt,” despite popular arguments to the contrary

There are a few old lines about electric cars that the study attempts to address. Some say EVs are just as bad for the environment as their gas-powered counterparts because the electricity they run on is often provided by a coal-fired power plant, while others point to the intensive manufacturing process behind the batteries and all that fancy tech.

But thanks to advancements in technology and lower prices of clean renewable energy, the average EV in the US is as clean as a non-electric car that gets 73 mpg on gasoline. More electric vehicles are running on renewable energy, meaning reduced emissions overall. The study split the US into 26 regions, and 19 of those regions saw electric car emissions equal to or better than a 51 mpg car in 2014.

“For over 70 percent of Americans, driving an EV results in fewer emissions than even a 50 MPG gasoline vehicle.” says the UCS.