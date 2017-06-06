Yamaha Pulls the Wraps Off New Star Venture Touring Bike

Last month Yamaha Motorcycles ran a “Journey Further” video series. The series involved riders of their Star cruiser motorcycles talking about how much they love them and what they’d like to see on a new model. It was a hype campaign for the new Yamaha Star Venture transcontinental touring bike, which was just unveiled last night. The all-new Venture is a big, well-equipped cruiser that looks very well suited for traversing a whole continent-worth of road. According to Yamaha, the bike “combines emotional V-twin performance with cutting-edge comfort and technology."

Yamaha Motorsports

It’s easy to see that comfort for two is a priority on this beast. Both seats are heated and adjustable, the grips are heated, the passenger floorboards are adjustable, and you get a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice control, and optional navigation. Other deluxe options include SiriusXM, dual-zone audio control allowing the driver and passenger to listen to different audio sources, LED fog lamps, and a security alarm. Power comes from a 45-degree, air-cooled, 8-valve, 113 cubic-inch V-twin engine with 126 lb-ft of torque and horsepower still unknown. It has six gears, the top two of which are overdrive, bringing revs down as low as 2,750 rpm at highway cruising speed. There’s also a new Sure-Park system which is an electric motor with both forward and reverse drive for when you don’t need all 113 cubic inches to park your bike.

Yamaha Motorsports