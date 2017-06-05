Faraday Future to Take on Tesla for Pikes Peak Electric Car Record

The Pikes Peak hill climb, affectionately known as the "Race to the Clouds," is an exhilarating motorsport event that takes place in the mountainous region of Colorado. Drivers participate in a 12.4-mile climb to the summit, starting at 9,390 feet in elevation and ending their trek at more than 14,000 feet. The tradition started when the first race took place over a century ago in 1916; now, the mountain will host the 95th iteration of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year. But with both cars and technology rapidly advancing, certain aspect of the race have become much different than that first climb.

While slamming gears and mashing brakes up an average 7 percent grade, cars might seem like they have a little less pep the higher they climb in the course, and it's not because of heat soak. As the car climbs higher in altitude, the air becomes thinner and less dense. Although the level of "room air" oxygen remains the same at 21 percent, these molecules are spread further apart and become less pressurized. Without some form of forced induction, vehicles lose roughly 3 percent of power for every 1,000 feet above sea-level.

In fact, horsepower loss can be equivocal to a mathematical equation: (Elevation in Feet / 1000) * (Normal horsepower * 0.03)