U.S. Electric, Hybrid Car Sales Up 15 Percent in May Over 2016

Green car sales have been on a drastic rise in comparison with this time last year—not all that surprising, given the wide number of brands looking for a stake in the segment. As electric cars have greatly improved in terms of price and range, consumers are viewing them as a more viable alternative to gasoline models, a shift which has helped many begin to see them as the future of the new car market. May 2017 saw a cumulative 15 percent increase in hybrid and electric sales over 2016, and with more big players coming later on this year, the category could easily go on to set more records throughout the year.

The most notable spike last month was with hybrid and PHEV vehicles, both of which went up significantly. Companies like Ford saw strong gains in these categories, as the Detroit automaker saw a 56 percent increase from over a year ago. Honda also pitched in to the trend with its efforts of the Accord Hybrid, helping to bring up segment-wide improvements.

Plug-in hybrid sales went up 45 percent in May 2017, nearly eclipsing 15,000 units for the first time.