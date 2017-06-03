2018 Infiniti Q50 Production Begins in Japan
The first 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedans roll off the production line in Tochigi, with sales in the United States beginning this summer.
Infiniti's premium sports sedan has entered production in the company's Tochigi plant. The 2018 model marks the first Q50 to feature two distinct exterior looks—a performance-focused design for the Sport variants that helps them stand apart from other versions of the company's model.
Infiniti says it hopes to impress with their new executive sedan. Roland Krueger, chairman and global president of Infiniti says, "The capability and quality of the new Q50 is exceptional and meets the high standards of Infiniti. Our engineering and manufacturing team is ramping up production, and we are looking forward to shipping vehicles to customers around the world."
With the range-topping Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 model featuring the potent VR30 engine, the new model year's Q50's performance will likely be exciting. The 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine was named on the prestigious 2017 Ward's "10 Best Engines" list and packs up to 400 horsepower in top trim.
Featuring a refreshed interior design and innovative, driver-focused technologies, Infiniti hopes to build on sales progress. Since the first generation model went on sale in 2013, Infiniti has sold almost 210,000 units worldwide. In 2016, Infiniti achieved more than 230,000 global sales—a 7 percent year-on-year increase, and a new global sales record—with the Q50 sports sedan accounting for one-third of the brand's total.
