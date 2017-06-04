New Powertrain Details Revealed for the 2018 Dodge Demon 

Last week, Dodge released a spec sheet for the all-new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Ever since Dodge's satanic creation debuted, rumors have been swirling around the Internet about engine specifications. The Hellcat on steroids has already shattered production car records and raised hell from the community for its track focused performance, keeping everyone's attention for months. Dodge just added more fuel to the fire with its latest press release, giving fans more information to speculate about until the car hits the roads. For now, here's some facts for you to use at your next trivia night or on your uninterested significant other when you pass (or more likely get passed by) a Demon on the road.

The SRT Demon's 6.2 liter supercharged V-8 making 840 eye-watering horsepower with 100 octane fuel is old news, but FCA revealed that the car will still make 808 horses on standard 91 octane. The supercharger will max out its boost at 14.5 psi, 2.9 psi more than the Hellcat. If using race fuel, the Demon's 770 lb.-ft. of torque will result in a 1.8-g launch, which is almost as much as you'd get in a non-F1 race car. The supercharger can intake roughly 173 cubic inches of air over a quarter of a mile; that's over 800 human lungs' worth of air being fed to the massive V-8.

Hades' gift to the car world will come with an 8-speed automatic, limited slip differential, and Nitto drag tires to assist acceleration and maximize traction. It will also feature the largest working hood scoop of any production car, at 45.2 square inches.

All Demon motors will be built at a special engine facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. These are not just upgraded Hellcat engines either, the Demon engine shares only 38% of its parts with the Hellcat. The pistons, connecting rods, supercharger, engine block, and camshaft are all new for the 2018 Dodge Demon.

Say your prayers and keep your children safe, because the Demon is clawing its way out of the underworld and onto the track this fall.